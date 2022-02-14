Orville Peck has announced his second album Bronco. The new album is being released in three installments, and the first installment is out now, including the tracks “C’mon Baby, Cry,” “Daytona Sand,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.”

“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” Peck shared in a statement. “I was inspired by country rock, ’60s and ’70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

The announcement arrived with the release of a music video for the track “C’mon Baby, Cry.” Bronco will be released in its entirety on April 8. Watch the new music video, and listen to the first chapter of the album below.

