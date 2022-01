Parquet Courts have returned with a new single called “Watching Strangers Smile.” Before they released the song to streaming platforms, the band debuted the new single in a live performance on Ellen. The song follows the release of their most recent album Sympathy for Life.

Listen to Parquet Courts‘ new song “Watching Strangers Smile,” and watch their performance on Ellen below.

