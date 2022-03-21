Foo Fighters were the headliners at Lollapalooza Chile on Friday and, as usual, came to rock.

Dave Grohl and band tore their way through songs from their new album, Medicine at Midnight, as well as fan favorites like “Times Like These”, “Learn To Fly” and “Best Of You”, in addition to fun covers of classics by The Who, Queen and yes, C+C Music Factory!

Towards the end of their set Grohl invited Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction leader Perry Farrell to join the band for a rendition of “Been Caught Stealing”, from Jane’s Addiction‘s iconic 1990 album, Ritual de lo Habitual.

Not only can you watch Farrell’s performance below, you can also watch the Foos entire set…

