It feels like the entire world is celebrating the return– and genius– of Joni Mitchell. And we are here for it!

Fresh from her triumph at the Newport Folk Festival last month, Mitchell was also celebrated across the pond in London as well.

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright kicked off her UK tour at London’s Cadogan Hall last week and surprised those in attendance by inviting The Who’s Pete Townshend to join her on stage for the final two songs of the night.

Before launching into her 2005 tune “Factory,” Wainwright and Townshend did a moving rendition of Mitchell’s iconic “Both Sides Now.”

