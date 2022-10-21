Phoenix is back with another single from their upcoming release Alpha Zulu. The new song, “Winter Solstice,” follows the release of “Tonight,” featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Over the summer, the band released the album’s title track and lead single.

“Winter Solstice” arrived with a new music video directed by Warren Fu. Alpha Zulu is set to be released on November 4. Watch the video for “Winter Solstice” below.

