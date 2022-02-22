UK band Porridge Radio have announced their third studio album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky. The LP comes after their 2020 breakout album Every Bad. The announcement arrived with a music video for the lead single “Back to the Radio” which was shot by frontperson Dana Margolin’s sister Ella.

“‘Back to the Radio’ feels like a huge introductory hello or a big ceremonial goodbye,” Margolin said of the new song in a statement. “I wrote it at the end of 2019 when we were gearing up for the release of Every Bad and I felt like a lot of things were coming that I wasn’t sure I knew how to handle. The song grew out of a feeling of intense loneliness and being unprepared for what everybody was promising me was about to happen—and a strong desire to escape without knowing what I wanted to escape to. To me there’s a huge feeling of catharsis in this song, of letting go and letting it sweep you away.”

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky is set to be released on May 20. Watch the music video for “Back to the Radio” below.

