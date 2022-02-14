WFPK is proud to premiere Louisville band Comforter‘s new song and video called “Just Wandering” starring Lindsay Schanie and Cameron Cousins (lead singer/songwriter). It’s got a city cowboy feel in the imagery and there’s a reason for that according to Cameron:

“This song came from feelings of self doubt about where to take the band, and what my role would be in it after a couple of members left. Ultimately, Duffy (lead guitar) and I decided to move me from drums to rhythm guitar.

The video, done by Same Brain Films, was inspired by a favorite movie of mine called Midnight Cowboy. In the film the main character naively starts a new career in the big city and doesn’t end up doing so well. “Just Wandering” aims to find a realistic middle ground between blind optimism and the cynicism of getting older.”

The song will be part of an EP that they hope to finish recording in the next few months.