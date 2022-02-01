Chicago’s Ravyn Lenae and Compton’s Steve Lacy came together to record a new song called “Skin Tight.” Lenae called on The Internet guitarist for the collaboration, and the pair recorded the song in Los Angeles. The song also arrived with a new music video. Lenae said in a press release, “I wanted to snap people into my world through the sonics, so they can feel how I’ve felt over the past couple of years.”

She explained the theme of the song, saying:

“It has those hypnotic elements, but it’s very simple, familiar, and fresh. Thematically, it’s about not being in a relationship with somebody, but still having those physical and mental ties. It speaks to sharing kinetic energy with another person, even if time has passed and you aren’t together anymore.”

Watch the video for “Skin Tight” below.

