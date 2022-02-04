Red Hot Chili Peppers have returned with the announcement of their 12th album Unlimited Love. It is the first album since 2011 that they have made with producer Rick Rubin, and their first album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante in 2019. Their last album featuring Frusciante was 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. The announcement of the new album arrived with the release of a new single titled “Black Summer.”

The band shared a statement that read:

Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt. We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERF*CKERS! – Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, John Frusciante

Unlimited Love is set to be released in April. Watch the video for “Black Summer” below.

