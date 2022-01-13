Legendary soul singer Robert Finley and his band, featuring the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, were the special musical guests on Late Night with Stephen Colbert earlier this week.

Auerbach produced and played guitar on Finley‘s third album, Sharecropper’s Son. The musicians performed the song, “Make Me Feel Alright”, from that album live at Dan Auerbach‘s Nashville recording studio. You can watch that performance below.

And be sure to catch Robert Finley in Louisville soon, opening for Low Cut Connie, WFPK presents that fantastic double bill, January 26th at Headliners.

