Robert Glasper performed with The Roots, Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman, & DJ Jazzy Jeff as musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Glasper is reviving a series that began with 2012’s Black Radio with the release of Black Radio III, and performed “In Tune” and “Black Superhero” from the album. The new LP follows Glasper’s 2019 mixtape F*ck Yo Feelings; Black Radio II was released in 2013.

Black Radio III is set to be released on February 25. Watch Robert Glasper perform “In Tune” and “Black Superhero” with The Roots, Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman, & DJ Jazzy Jeff below.

