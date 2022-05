Louisville band Rooftop Garden shared their newest single “Dreaming in a Dream.” The rock quartet, led by Jarrett Buckman, also released a fun, new music video along with the track. The group took to what is possibly the most appropriate location for them to shoot a video: an actual rooftop garden overlooking the city of Louisville.

Watch the guys of Rooftop Garden rock out their new tune “Dreaming in a Dream” below.