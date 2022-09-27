Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his week long return to Brooklyn this week, and Run The Jewels joined him to perform their RTJ4 track “ooh la la.” Members Killer Mike and El-P (a Brooklyn native) originally included a vocal sample of Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth in the track, but treated the audience to a surprise visit from the emcee mid-performance. DJ Premier, who’s iconic scratching style is also present in the track, joined the group, as well.

Watch Run The Jewels perform “ooh la la” with Greg Nice and DJ Premier Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

