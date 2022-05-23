Sharon Van Etten appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night as musical guest. She treated the audience to a performance of her song “Mistakes” from the brand new album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. The song is the first single from the album, but the music video was not released until after the release of the entire album, as Van Etten wanted the project to be presented in its entirety.

Watch Sharon Van Etten perform “Mistakes” on Colbert below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.