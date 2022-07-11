Sharon Van Etten shared a new music video for her song “Headspace.” The track appears on her newest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. The Ashley Connor-directed visual stars Van Etten and dancers Coco Karol and Miguel Angel Guzmán.

Van Etten shared a statement about the video concept saying,

“When I was writing this song, I wanted to talk about domesticity and intimacy frustrations under the tensions of working at home and seeking connection while being tied to our devices and still trying to reach each other as lovers, parents, humans. “Reminding each other that there is still a primal attraction even in the midst of the mundane and repetition of everyday life.”

Watch the video for “Headspace” below.

