Sharon Van Etten has returned with the video release of “Mistakes” from her brand new album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

The Ashley Connor-directed video was released on the same day as the entire album, which was a deliberate choice. “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” Van Etten shared in a press release. “These 10 songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”

Watch the new video for “Mistakes” from Sharon Van Etten‘s new album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong below.

