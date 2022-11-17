Soccer Mommy shared a music video for her Sometimes, Forever track “Feel It All the Time.” She teamed up with director Zev Magasis for the visual, and said of the song:

“‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it. It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”

Watch Soccer Mommy‘s new music video for “Feel It All the Time” below.

