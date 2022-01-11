Spiritualized shared a music a video for the song “Crazy” from their upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful. The song follows last year’s single “Always Together With You” and arrived with a collage video directed by the band’s J Spaceman (aka Jason Pierce). The new song also features backing vocals from outlaw country singer Nikki Lane.

Everything Was Beautiful follows 2018’s And Nothing Hurt, together forming a quote from Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five: “Everything was beautiful and nothing hurt.” The new album is set to be released on February 25. Watch the video for “Crazy” below.

