If you’ve ever seen St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform live it’s probably not a surprise to hear they’ve played CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions” more than any other band.

So in support of their new album The Alien Coast, frontman Paul Janeway and band once again returned to share three tracks from that release.

“Minotaur”

“The Last Dance”

“Love Letter From a Red Roof Inn”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.