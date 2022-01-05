St. Vincent made an appearance on last night’s airing of The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform her song “…At the Holiday Party.” The song is featured on last year’s well-received album Daddy’s Home.

During the interview portion of the appearance, she kept with the theme of the holidays, and discussed her own holiday traditions. She also spoke of an unexpected phone call from Paul McCartney after her contribution to McCartney III Imagined.

Watch the full performance and interview below.

