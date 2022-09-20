Sudan Archives is basking in the wake of releasing her critically-acclaimed sophomore album Natural Brown Prom Queen, and made her TV debut on last night’s airing of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The musician offered a joyful performance of her single “Selfish Soul” with the help of her bassist and three background vocalists. All dressed in black, they gave a dynamic performance with Sudan Archives singing, rapping, and playing a violin that was installed directly into her outfit.

Watch Sudan Archives perform “Selfish Soul” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.

