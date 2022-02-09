Sunflower Bean have announced their third album Headful of Sugar and shared a video for the lead single “Who Put You Up To This?” The new album was produced and mixed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait, and will be their first full-length since 2018’s Twentytwo in Blue.

“We wanted to write about the lived experience of late capitalism, how it feels every day, the mundanity of not knowing where every construct is supposed to ultimately lead you,” vocalist Nick Kivlen shared about the new record. “The message is in the title: this is about fast pleasures, the sugar of life, the joy that comes with letting go of everything you thought mattered.”

Headful of Sugar is set to be released on May 6. Watch the video for “Who Put You Up To This” below.

