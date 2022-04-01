Tank and the Bangas have shared a new single from the upcoming album Red Balloon. The new song, titled “Why Try” features The Roots drummer and Academy award-winning director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The song follows the release of “No ID,” “Black Folk,” and “Stolen Fruit,” and arrived with a new music video.

“A lot of women forget that power comes from vulnerability and being very completely honest with your partner instead of putting on a front,” Tarriona “Tank” Ball said in a statement. “On ‘Why Try’, we have a vulnerable woman who isn’t afraid to say, ‘I like you and you’re not giving me the same energy back. I know you like me, too.’”

Red Balloon is set to be released on May 13. Watch the new video for “Why Try” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.