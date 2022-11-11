The 1975 made a pit stop on their current tour to appear as musical guest on Thursday (November 10) night’s airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is currently on the road supporting their new album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and played “I’m in Love With You” from the LP during their late night TV appearance.

Watch The 1975 play “I’m in Love With You” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

