The 1975 have shared the lead single from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The new LP follows 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form, and the new song, “Part Of The Band,” arrived with a music video directed by Samuel Bradley. The song was also co-produced by Jack Antonoff.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is set to be released on October 14 via Dirty Hit. Listen to “Part Of The Band” below.

