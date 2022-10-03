The Killers are on the road for their Imploding the Mirage tour, and treated audiences to a special guest during last night’s encore. Following the concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the band brought out Bruce Springsteen for a special three-song encore. They played the Springsteen classics “Born to Run” and “Badlands,” and their 2021 collaboration “Dustland,” a reworking of The Killers‘ 2008 song “A Dustland Fairytale.”

Watch the moment below.

