The Smashing Pumpkins recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and performed their classic song “Today.” The tune was originally released on their 1993 album Siamese Dream. Frontman Billy Corgan teased Corden about the song choice saying, “I wrote this song at a very depressing moment in my life and I knew I was going to see you [Corden]. That made me sad and then I thought, ‘Well, we’ll play the song’.”

Corgan also spoke about the band’s upcoming album, which is said to be a 33-track triple album. He told Corden, “It’s sort of a return to form. It’s a sequel to our ‘Mellon Collie’ album from 1995 and our ‘Machina’ album from 2000.”

Watch The Smashing Pumpkins perform “Today” on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

