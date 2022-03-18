The Smile is back with their newest single “Skrting on the Surface.” Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with drummer Tom Skinner, shared the new song with a music video directed by Mark Jenkin. The video was shot on black and white 16mm film in the abandoned Rosevale Tin Mine in Cornwalle, England. The film was actually hand developed in water from the mine.

The new song follows the release of the previous singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again” and “The Smoke.” Watch the new video for “Skrting on the Surface” below.

