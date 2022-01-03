Janet Jackson‘s life will be chronicled in a brand new documentary five years in the making. The new film, Janet, is a two-part, four hour deep dive into life of pop royalty. The film will premiere on Lifetime and A&E, who shared a new 3 minute trailer to their social media accounts over the weekend.

The trailer shows interviews about Jackson with Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Janelle Monae, Samuel L. Jackson, and many more. The trailer also promised never-before-seen footage from her life on and off the stage, as well as her personal insight on some of the most notable moments of her life.

Janet was produced by Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson, and was directed by Ben Hirsch. The first part of the two-part documentary is set to premiere on Lifetime and A&E on January 28, the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. Watch the new trailer below.

✨Happy New Year! It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022

