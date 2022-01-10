The Weeknd took the public by surprise last week with the swift release of his fifth album Dawn FM. The new project was released only days after the initial announcement, and now there is a music video for the single “Sacrifice.”

Directed by Cliqua, the intense, cinematic clip features The Weeknd attached to a giant wheel and sequences featuring mysterious, and sometimes unsettling, figures.

Watch the new video for “Sacrifice” below.

