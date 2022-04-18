The Who appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night for a remote performance from London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall. Backed by a full orchestra, they reached back to their 1971 album Who’s Next and performed a reimagined rendition of “Behind Blue Eyes.”

The performance was recorded as part of one of the band’s annual shows in support of UK’s Teenage Cancer Trust, this time expanding their support to the Teen Cancer America.

Watch The Who perform “Behind Blue Eyes” with a full orchestra below.

