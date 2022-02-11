The description says it all:

“Fraggles + Foo Fighters = the rock supergroup we never knew we needed.”

Just last month Dave Grohl and band released “Fraggle Rock Rock” as part of the official soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock revival series.

But now they’ve released a video and it’s just as fun as you’d imagine.

You can also check out the trailer for Foo Fighters‘ upcoming horror-comedy film, Studio 666, here.

