Toro y Moi is back with the announcement of his next album Mahal. The follow-up to 2019’s Outer Peace will be his first album since signing with Dead Oceans last October. The announcement arrived with the release of music videos for two singles “Postman” and “Magazine.”

Mahal is set to be released on April 29. Watch the videos for “Postman” and “Magazine” below.

