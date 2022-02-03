A new documentary titled This Much I Know to be True, focused on musical partners Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, was announced at the beginning of the year, and now there’s a special preview clip.

The new film, documenting the making of Cave’s Ghosteen (with the Bad Seeds) and Carnage (with Ellis), was directed by Andrew Dominik last worked with the pair when they provided the score for the film The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. Dominik also directed One More Time with Feeling, the companion documentary to the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album Skeleton Tree.

Watch the new clip of This Much I Know to be True below.

