It’s probably not a surprise to hear Adele cleaned up at the BRIT Awards this week!

She won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for 30 and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me.”

But the real treat came with her live performance of the 30 track, “I Drink Wine”…

And while Liam Gallagher wasn’t up for any awards, he did debut his new single “Everything’s Electric”.

While the recorded version features a surprise guest on backing vocals and drums, this live version needed only Gallagher and his band…

