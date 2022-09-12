Fresh from releasing their new album How Do You Burn last Friday, Afghan Whigs made a stop at CBS Mornings to play a couple of tunes for their “Saturday Sessions” segment. And they were excellent as always!

Watch them play the album track “Please Baby Please”…

And Afghan Whigs fans will be particularly happy to see Marcy Mays— beloved for her guest vocal on “My Curse” from 1993’s Gentlemen— joining the band on “Domino and Jimmy”…

And in case you missed it, check out Kyle Meredith with… Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs:

