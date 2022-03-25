The marvelous Allison Russell was one of the musical guests this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While Russell has recorded a musical segment for Kimmel in the past, this was her live debut on the program.

The vocalist was backed by a string section featuring SistaStrings and MZTZA, as well as guitarists Joy Clark and Mandy Ferber and drummer Elizabeth Goodfellow, on a track from her Grammy-nominated album, Outside Child.

Watch Allison Russell and band perform “4th Day Prayer”…

