If you’re an Alt-J fan and didn’t catch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, you missed a treat.

As you would expect, the band played a song from their new album, The Dream, but they also celebrated the ten-year anniversary of their 2012 debut release, An Awesome Wave, with a tune from that LP as well.

Watch Alt-J perform “U&ME”…

Here the band plays the fan favorite, “Breezeblocks”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.