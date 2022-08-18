Angel Olsen‘s latest album Big Time is a country-tinged collection of songs influenced by life-changing events like the death of her parents and also her struggles with coming out as queer.

These seismic moments, so masterfully delivered by Olsen, have led to some of the best reviews of her career. So when Olsen brings her touring band– aptly named the “Big Time Band”– to late night television, you know it’s a must-see.

Watch Angel Olsen and band play the gorgeous “All the Good Times” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon…

And be sure to check out this week’s Kyle Meredith with… Angel Olsen here!

