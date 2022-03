Band of Horses recently released their first album in five-plus years, Things Are Great.

Last weekend the band stopped by CBS Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions” to perform three tracks from the LP!

Watch BoH play the album’s debut single, “Crutch”…

They also performed “Lights”…

And finally watch Band of Horses play the opening track from Things Are Great, “Warning Signs”…

