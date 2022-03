91.9 WFPK is so excited to present Billy Strings for three shows at the Iroquois Amphitheater, and his appearance this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert solidifies the fact we have reason to be!

Strings and his band made their Late Show debut Monday with an ebullient track from his latest album, Renewal. Watch their performance of “Know It All” here…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.