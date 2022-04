Bright Eyes‘ Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was was released last August and reunited Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott on record for the first time in nine years.

But if you’re going to play The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, why stop there when you can pack the entire stage with musicians?

Watch Bright Eyes perform “Dance and Sing” with not only a full band, but string and horn sections as well…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.