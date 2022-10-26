Over the weekend Brandi Carlile had a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City that featured friends like Allison Russell and Celisse.

But the highlight for us– and the lucky folks in attendance– just might have been when opener and former Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard returned to join Carlile onstage for an epic cover.

You can tell from the video intro Carlile knew something special was going to happen, and indeed it did!

Watch Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard deliver a rafter-shaking performance of the classic 1966 James Brown tune, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”…

