Bruce Springsteen‘s name has been everywhere recently!

First he joined Coldplay onstage, then Phoebe Bridgers covered one of his classics.

But it was truly a meeting of two musical giants last night when Paul McCartney wrapped up his “Got Back Tour” at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, by bringing out “The Boss” to do two songs.

McCartney welcomed Springsteen onstage as a “birthday present to myself” to perform the latter’s 1984 classic “Glory Days” before launching into The Beatles‘ gem, ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.

Check out this amazing fan-shot video…

And oh yeah, another Jersey guy showed up to acknowledge what will be McCartney’s 80th birthday tomorrow– Jon Bon Jovi…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.