Caamp just released their new album Lavender Days last month and over the weekend they decided to drop by CBS Mornings‘ “Saturday Sessions” to play a few tracks!

Watch frontman Taylor Meier and band play one of favorites from the LP, “Believe”…

Caamp continued their performance with “The Otter” and “Fever”…

And if you prefer the band live, don’t forget they’re part of this year’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival!

