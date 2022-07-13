Last month Caamp released their third album Lavender Days, which they say was inspired by “small pleasures and forgotten disappointments.”

One of the standout tracks is “Believe”, which the band performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night (guest-hosted by Anthony Anderson.)

Nattily dressed in matching suits, they sounded as sharp as they looked!

Don’t forget Caamp will also be part of this year’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

