Soon Courtney Barnett will be in town as part of this year’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival, but hopefully this performance will tide you over until then!

Barnett dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to perform a track from her latest album, Things Take Time, Take Time.

Watch her play the rueful breakup tune, “Before You Gotta Go”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.