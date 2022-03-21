As we told you last October, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan would be releasing an album of covers called Imposter with production duo, Soulsavers.

The LP features their interpretations of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, Cat Power and Neil Young.

But it was their cover of P.J. Harvey‘s “The Desperate Kingdom of Love”, from her 2004 album Uh Huh Her, that Gahan and the duo broke out in an appearance this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below…

