Wilco‘s Solid Sound Festival took place over the weekend in North Adams, Massachusetts, and fans who stuck around for the end of Sunday’s set got an unexpected surprise!

David Byrne— who was not part of the festival’s lineup– made an impromptu appearance with Jeff Tweedy to perform “California Stars”, a tune written by Woody Guthrie with music provided by Billy Bragg and Wilco for the latter’s 1998 collaboration Mermaid Avenue.

Watch Byrne, along with Tweedy’s sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy, Tweedy’s Wilco bandmates, Ohmme‘s Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham among others, perform “California Stars”…

