March 03, 2022

The legendary David Crosby hasn’t performed live since 2019 so fans at Jason Isbell‘s Santa Barbara concert last weekend got a pleasant surprise!

Crosby joined Isbell and opener Shawn Colvin for a rendition of the Neil Young-penned Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young anthem, “Ohio”.

Watch the video shot by a fan in attendance…

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.