The legendary David Crosby hasn’t performed live since 2019 so fans at Jason Isbell‘s Santa Barbara concert last weekend got a pleasant surprise!
Crosby joined Isbell and opener Shawn Colvin for a rendition of the Neil Young-penned Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young anthem, “Ohio”.
Was soooooooooo goooood to play with people who love it …haven’t played live for a long time ….Jason and that band swing so hard….then he is just sitting there alone singing Cover Me Up and we’re crying https://t.co/ZvtdKk5Abx
— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 27, 2022
Watch the video shot by a fan in attendance…
