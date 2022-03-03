The legendary David Crosby hasn’t performed live since 2019 so fans at Jason Isbell‘s Santa Barbara concert last weekend got a pleasant surprise!

Crosby joined Isbell and opener Shawn Colvin for a rendition of the Neil Young-penned Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young anthem, “Ohio”.

Was soooooooooo goooood to play with people who love it …haven’t played live for a long time ….Jason and that band swing so hard….then he is just sitting there alone singing Cover Me Up and we’re crying https://t.co/ZvtdKk5Abx — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 27, 2022

Watch the video shot by a fan in attendance…

